Pinjra Tod activists in jail for a year, families say inspired by their composure

Speaking at an event organised by Pinjra Tod to mark one year of incarceration of its activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, the families of both women said it has taken immense strength to cope with the case. Both women are in jail in connection with an alleged conspiracy case filed by Delhi Police following the Northeast Delhi riots.

Kalita’s mother Kalpana said, “These are hard times for the families. During this time, the solidarity and love expressed towards us is the real strength to fight for justice. We miss Mahavir (Narwal) ji. When we felt uncertainty and stress, we used to call up Mahavir Ji and from his voice we got strength to fight.”

Mahavir, Natasha’s father, died after contracting Covid last month.

Narwal’s brother Aakash recalled how both he and Natasha broke down on seeing each other the day after their father’s demise: “Her strength and composure inspires me. We should just remember that attitude and the support of everyone who stood with her and us at that time.”

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, who also spoke at the event, said the judiciary ought to have taken action against police officers and politicians for filing false cases against citizens. He said that unless this was done, citizens would continue to languish in jails under “draconian” laws like the UAPA. He added that political parties and governments ought to be pressured to strike down such laws.