Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal granted interim bail after father’s death

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, who has been in jail since May last year for her alleged role in the Northeast Delhi riots, has been granted interim bail of three weeks. Narwal had approached the Delhi High Court after her father Mahavir Narwal died due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The release of the applicant is imperative in this hour of grief and personal loss,” the court said in its order. The Delhi Police also said that it will not oppose the plea.

Natasha was arrested on May 23 last year from her home, along with fellow Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for her alleged role in the Delhi riots. Her sole surviving relative is her younger brother Aakash, who is currently at home in Rohtak and also has Covid. They lost their mother at a very young age.