Pinjra Tod activist arrested for Dec 20 Darya Ganj violence

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita (30) in connection with the violence in Darya Ganj during a protest on December 20 against the new citizenship law. She was arrested on Saturday and taken into police custody for three days.

The protest at Delhi Gate had remained peaceful until 5 pm, but turned violent when hundreds of people, allegedly from Seelampur, made their way to the site. Around 6 pm, a constable’s car parked outside Darya Ganj police station was set on fire, and as stonepelting started, police used lathi charge and a water cannon to disperse the crowd. At least 45 people, including 13 police officers, were injured.

Police said Kalita had gone to a private hospital hours after the incident, where her MLC or medico-legal case report was made, and they had confirmed her presence at the protest site.

“We made her arrest after moving an application before a Delhi court for her production warrant,” said police sources.

This is the third case Kalita has been arrested under. On May 23, she was arrested by Jafrabad police station personnel along with another activist of Pinjra Tod, Natasha Narwal (32) for their alleged role in the anti-CAA Jafrabad sit-in protest in February this year.

