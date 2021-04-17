PILs being filed for sake of publicity, says Delhi HC while dismissing law student’s plea seeking door-to-door vaccination

The judgment was given by the Division Bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court, while dismissing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking door-to-door vaccination in Delhi, said PILs are being filed nowadays for the sake of “personal publicity” rather than “public good”.

“Filing of such PILs, instead of benefiting the public cause, damage the same,” the Division Bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal stated while dismissing the PIL seeking widening of involvement of private entities in the Covid-19 vaccination programme and launching of door-to-door drive.

The petition, filed by a final year LLB student at Campus Law Centre, also sought relaxation of the age-limit set by the Centre.

The court said that the petitioner did not bother to find out the daily or monthly allocation of Delhi out of the total availability of vaccines in the country, and that it is also not known as to whether the available supply is in excess of the capacity of the 192 centres already administering the shots.

“It is obvious that the petitioner has not done his homework as is required to be done before venturing to file a PIL,” the court said. It added, “The shallowness of the study with which the petition has been drafted and filed does not behove well for a final year student of law and confirms our view that the zeal with which the petition has been filed is not of public good, but personal publicity.”

The Court, in the order, further stated that students in the past have brought up important issues through PILs after carrying out researches on the subject, but the petitioner has clearly not done so.