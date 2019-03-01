Pilot is in Pakistan, but PM Modi busy with polls: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday slammed PM Narendra Modi for not postponing his interaction with BJP workers via a video-conference.

Speaking at the Delhi Assembly on the last day of the Budget session, Kejriwal said, “The capture of our pilot Abhinandan has pained the nation. The whole nation is with the government, but the PM is busy strengthening his polling booths.”

The PM interacted with booth-level workers in 15,000 locations across the country on Thursday. Kejriwal had earlier urged Modi to postpone the event, saying the nation’s energy must be spent on getting the IAF pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, back from Pakistan.

During Kejriwal’s speech, BJP MLAs OP Sharma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were marshalled out on orders of Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for interrupting him. Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta objected to Kejriwal’s charges and walked out of the House along with party colleague Jagdish Pradhan.

Hitting out at the CM, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said: “Kejriwal is speaking the language of Pakistan and trying to humiliate the country… The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to him for politicising the sacrifice of our soldiers.”