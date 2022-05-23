PIL seeks restoration of sanitary napkins facility at schools, HC asks Delhi govt why it has been stopped

Asking the Delhi government to respond to a petition seeking restoration of the service of providing sanitary napkins to students of government schools, the Delhi High Court Monday said that the mere absence of a running contract may not be a good reason to discontinue the social measure.

The observation from the division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Dutta came after the Delhi government submitted that it has floated a fresh tender for procurement of sanitary napkins and technical bids would be opened on June 21.

“Why should this stop? There should be some interim arrangement in the meantime,” observed the court, while hearing the petition moved by Social Jurist, a civil rights group.

Seeking a response within four weeks, the court stressed that the government should evolve a policy to deal with such a situation where an existing contract has lapsed with time or stands terminated. The court also observed that it is always open to the government to make procurement at approved rates from the government e-marketplace portal.

Delhi’s senior standing counsel (civil) Santosh Kumar Tripathi earlier submitted that the government cannot make the procurement without tendering as that would lead to problems at a subsequent stage. Tripathi, however, assured the court that the facility will be resumed as soon as the schools reopen after summer break.

Advocate Ashok Aggarwal, representing Social Jurist, earlier submitted that the government since January 2021 has stopped the supply of sanitary napkins at schools on account of which the students are facing problems.

“The restoration of sanitary napkins facility for girl students in Delhi government schools is very important and necessary for their personal hygiene and general health as in its absence, their education and attendance are adversely affected,” said Aggarwal in the petition, which will be next heard on July 6.