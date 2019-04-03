PIL on better weapons for Delhi Police junked

The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to entertain PILs seeking to deploy fire engines at major public places, and providing anti-terrorist vehicles and better weapons to Delhi Police to ensure safety of residents.

“These are administrative matters, so we are not going to interfere…,” said a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani.

The court was hearing PILs filed by an NGO, Anti Corruption Council of India, which had contended that it was the need of the hour to deploy fire engines at public places and hospitals to ensure faster response. The Delhi government counsel said this was not possible due to “traffic problem” and existing policies.

In its other PIL, the NGO asked the court to direct the Centre to provide “anti-terrorist vehicles and high standard weapons to police for safety of people”. The Centre’s standing counsel Ravi Prakash and advocate Farman Ali Magray said the PIL was not maintainable.