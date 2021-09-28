PIL not a forum to settle scores: Centre on plea against Asthana pick

September 28, 2021 2:57:16 am
The Delhi High Court Monday reserved its judgment on the PIL challenging IPS Officer Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as Commissioner of Delhi Police. Opposing the petition, the Centre argued that the Prakash Singh judgment of the Supreme Court does not apply to Delhi.
“The petitioners may have some personal vendetta against (Asthana) but PIL is not the forum for settling scores. PIL is an industry. It is a career by itself,” argued Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta. He said Delhi has no State cadre and that the Prakash Singh judgment applies only to appointment of police chiefs of states.
