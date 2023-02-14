PIL against jobs offering salaries below minimum wage on official portal: Delhi HC seeks govt’s reply

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought to know the Delhi government’s stand on a public interest litigation (PIL) against job advertisements on the Delhi government’s official portal offering salaries below the fixed or minimum wage prescribed by the law.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad sought the Delhi government’s response and listed the matter for hearing on May 23.

The PIL was filed by Md Imran Ahmad, a law student of Jamia Millia Islamia, who said he filed it for the benefit of the workers and labourers working in Delhi. The plea also seeks protection of the fundamental rights of the labourers, enforcement of the labour laws and termination of bonded labour in the national capital.

It further seeks direction to the state government to “immediately stop” allowing any individual, company, organisation or establishment from advertising job vacancies with salaries below the fixed minimum wage on the government’s official portal or otherwise. The plea seeks a further direction to the Delhi government to monitor payments made to employees through online means and to ensure that they get the prescribed or the fixed minimum wage.

The petitioner referred to an October 2022 order of the Delhi government regarding minimum wages to be paid to unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers. The petitioner alleged in the plea that he approached the Delhi government for lawful payment of wages to its employees but it failed to respond and take any action.

The plea said, “…non-payment of Minimum wage is adversely affecting the right to life (including the right to health and the right to dignity) as guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution.” The plea claims that jobs for posts of office boy, cook, waiter, computer operator, delivery boy, kitchen helper, ambulance driver etc are being advertised on the government portal with salaries below the fixed minimum wage, thereby violating the state government’s order.