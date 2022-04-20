Jahangirpuri, in pictures: A communal flare-up, demolition drive, then SC intervention

Days after Delhi’s Jahangirpuri witnessed a communal flare-up, bulldozers rolled into the violence-hit area at around 10 am Wednesday, razing several structures amid heavy paramilitary and police presence during the anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-controlled North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Several street carts and parts of shops were demolished in the exercise which continued for one-and-a-half hours even after the Supreme Court directed authorities to stop it. The demolition exercise was stopped after the Supreme Court stepped in and asked the authorities to maintain status quo. The apex court will hear petitions challenging the demolitions on Thursday.

Despite the apex court’s directions, bulldozers were seen razing structures near a mosque in Jahangirpuri’s C Block where a violence had erupted on April 16.

The exercise had continued even after the SC order with officials stating that it was because of the absence of a written order from the court.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, termed the demolition exercise “completely unauthorised and unconstitutional”.

Brinda Karat stands in front of a JCB to stop the demolition during the anti-encroachment drive at Jahangirpuri. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Brinda Karat stands in front of a JCB to stop the demolition during the anti-encroachment drive at Jahangirpuri. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Several residents of the area suffered losses as their shops got razed even as many of them claimed that the structures were registered under DDA allotment in 1977.

Most of the residents said that the anti-encroachment drive was carried out without any prior notice from the authorities.

An official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had written to the North West DCP on Tuesday, demanding security for an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday and Thursday in Jahangirpuri.

On Wednesday morning, ahead of the anti-encroachment drive, security was heightened across the city, and in Jahangirpuri in particular. A total of 12 companies (around 1,250 jawans) of the CRPF were deployed in the city in two shifts, most in and around Jahangirpuri.

(Express photo by Anand Mohan J) (Express photo by Anand Mohan J)

In the first major communal flare-up in the national capital since the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri following a shobha yatra organised to mark Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. While no casualties were reported, several people were injured, including six officers.

Police at the spot where communal violence took place between two communities at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on April 16. Police at the spot where communal violence took place between two communities at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on April 16.

The Delhi Police arrested 20 persons and apprehended three minors on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly. Police said initial investigation has revealed that one of the accused, who works at a mobile phone repair shop, is the main conspirator and allegedly has a criminal record.

The FIR, registered at Jahangirpuri police station based on a complaint filed by inspector Rajiv Ranjan Singh, states: “It was a peaceful shobha yatra procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti, but around 6 pm, when they reached a mosque in C-block, a man, identified as Md Ansar, along with four-five associates came and started arguing with the people involved in the yatra. The argument escalated and stone-pelting started from both sides, and a stampede ensued.”

Mastan (27), a resident of Block C, had claimed that those in the rally raised slogans such as “Bharat mein rehna hoga toh Jai Shri Ram kehna hoga.” He had also alleged that some people carrying saffron flags had tried to enter a mosque, and that the violence had escalated because the police presence in the area is usually thin.

Two days after communal clashes, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against organisers of the shoba yatra for not seeking permission.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police also decided to book five men, including the alleged main conspirator Ansar Sheikh, under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) in connection with the violence, The Indian Express has learnt. The move comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for strict action against the rioters to avoid a repeat of the 2020 Delhi riots.