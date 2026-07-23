‘Please talk to children’: Physicswallah’s Alakh Pandey makes appeal to government

Alakh Pandey, the co-founder and CEO of the popular educational technology company Physicswallah, has expressed himself strongly in support of the student protesters on the streets of Delhi, and criticised the government for not talking to them to resolve their grievances.

In an impassioned video posted on the Instagram handle of Physicswallah, Pandey also criticised the “national media” for running fake news about the students, falsely accusing them of having connections with Pakistan, China, or terrorists.

“The children of India led a historic protest on July 20, expressing their anger against the entire education system. Their protest was not just about NEET…it is also about IIT, CBSE, SSC, admissions, recruitments…,” Pandey said in Hindi in the video.

“These children were beaten with sticks, they were given wounds… They were beaten by police, and by many goondas as well… Why doesn’t the government talk to these children? These are the children of our country. Please talk to them once and listen to their problems,” he said.

Protesters at the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) sit-in at Jantar Mantar said Pandey had visited the site. The activist platform has been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the leak of the May 3 NEET-UG question paper. However, the protest has widened into a massive outpouring of street anger against the central government and the problems in India’s education system.

“It is the compulsion of the youth that has forced them to take to the streets.

So many children have died by suicide because of NEET… And the national media of the country is running fake news, that these children are supporters of Pakistan, that these children have been funded by China, that these children are terrorists, anti-nationals, all of this is so wrong,” Pandey said in the video.

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“All that I would say to the government is that these are our own children, the children of our country, please support them… From my side, I would like to say that I will support the families of all the children who have died by suicide, I will ensure that the other children of these families receive education, and I would like to appeal to the government to please listen to them (the protesters)…,” he said.

Pandey, an educator, started out by giving physics lessons on YouTube in 2016 to students preparing for the engineering entrance examination JEE, medical entrance examination NEET, and the CBSE board examination. As the channel gained in popularity, Pandey co-founded Physicswallah in 2020, and the company became a unicorn two years later. Physicswallah went public last year.

Himmat mat harna bachon, Mehnat Kabhi bekaar nhi jaati❤️ Students were waiting for clarity, and now 21st June the re-exam has finally announced We deserve a fair, transparent, and stress free examination process. I hope computer based test will ensure justice for every sincere… — Alakh Pandey (PhysicsWallah) (@PhysicswallahAP) May 15, 2026

After this year’s NEET was cancelled and rescheduled after the paper leak, Pandey posted words of encouragement for aspirants on X: “Himmat mat harna bachon, Mehnat Kabhi bekaar nhi jaati (Do not lose hearts, my children, hard work never goes in vain)… We deserve a fair, transparent, and stress free examination process. I hope computer based test will ensure justice for every sincere aspirant who prepared day and night with honesty.”