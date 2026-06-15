Physicist, head of two IIMs: Meet Ashoka University’s new V-C Rishikesha Krishnan

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, former Director of IIM Bangalore and IIM Indore, has been appointed as the next Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University.

More than three months after Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Professor Somak Raychaudhury announced his decision to step down, Ashoka University on Monday named Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, former Director of IIM Bangalore and IIM Indore, as its next V-C.

Krishnan will assume office on August 1 for an initial three-year term, succeeding Raychaudhury, who had informed the university earlier this year that he would not seek a second term.

In an email dated March 5, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees Pramath Raj Sinha and Chancellor Rudrangshu Mukherjee wrote that following Professor Raychaudhary’s decision, the Governing Body of Ashoka University had formally constituted a Search Committee to look for a successor. The email wrote that while Raychuadhary chose not to continue as V-C for a second term, he would remain “associated with Ashoka as a scientist and professor”.