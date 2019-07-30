Photos of missing kids set to be displayed at key spots: Delhi Police

‘Digital media walls’, which will display photographs and other details of missing children, will soon be installed in several spots in the capital to help speed up the search for them, Delhi Police informed the High Court.

Advertising

A division bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli was also informed that the Delhi Metro has installed display boards at five Metro stations — Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk and New Delhi — where information of important cases can be displayed from the Operation Control Centre at Metro Bhawan.

Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, appearing for the Delhi police, further apprised that the DCP (Legal Cell) has already met with representatives of the civic agencies on two different dates in May and June in this regard.

Mehra, while filing a status report for Delhi Police, said that the South and East MCDs have informed them that, at present, they do not have digital media walls available with them. However, the status report said that all the civic bodies in the city and Railways have ensured that they will explore the feasibility of installation of video walls at prominent locations in their respective jurisdiction.

Advertising

The police’s response came while hearing a plea filed by the parents of a girl who went missing in July 2014.

After the police failed to trace her, the court directed Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch to trace the missing girl, who would have turned 18 now.

The bench had remarked, “Even if it is assumed to be case of elopement, as is suggested to us, the girl could not have simply vanished in the air.”

Among other recommendations, it had suggested installing display boards to deal with the aforesaid aspect to the Delhi Police at the earliest.

The status report further claimed that in compliance of its direction, the ‘Training Calendar-2O19’ has been re-designed and the faculty from Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has been included for imparting training to investigating officers (IOs) of Delhi Police at the specialised training centre in Delhi.