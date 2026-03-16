Months after DDA ‘denied’ permission: Phool Waalon Ki Sair returns to the Capital

The festival, usually held in November, was not held last year as the organisers had alleged that DDA had denied them permission to hold the festival in Aam Bagh in Mehrauli. (Source: File)

The Delhi Secretariat came alive with the sound of the shehnai on Monday as a special ceremony was held as Phool Waalon Ki Sair (procession of the florists), an annual festival symbolising communal harmony, returned to the Capital months after Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allegedly denied permission last November.

The week-long festival is unique as the Hindu and Muslim community together offer the floral chaadar and pankha at the Dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaaki in Mehrauli. Another floral pankha and chhatra (canopy) is offered at the ancient temple of Devi Yogmaya in Mehrauli.

On Monday, members of Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan, a non-profit that has been organising the festival since 1961, extended a traditional welcome to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. They honoured her by presenting the customary floral fan, a long-standing tradition associated with the festival, the government said in a statement.