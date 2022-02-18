PG, PhD admissions to be held through DU entrance test in 2022-23, says university

Delhi University (DU) has clarified that admissions to its post-graduate and PhD programmes in the upcoming academic session 2022-23 will be held as per practice and on the basis of the DU Entrance Test (DUET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

However, the university is yet to take a decision on whether undergraduate (UG) admissions will take place through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) or DUET.

“It is notified that admissions to Post Graduate and PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23 of the University of Delhi shall be on the basis of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) as per past practice. Further details related to admissions shall be released soon,” Registrar Vikas Gupta said in a notification dated February 16.

Earlier in December last year, DU had decided to do away with its cut-off system for admission and instead decided that UG admissions will be held through an entrance test. In the Academic Council, the move was passed with 16 dissents, and in the Executive Council with two dissents.

However, modalities for UG admissions are still to be worked out. For this, DU set up an eight-member ‘NTA Coordination Committee’ for ‘CUCET-2022 and DUET -2022’ on February 3, with Gupta as the Chairperson. The other important members include the Dean of Students’ Welfare, Dean Examinations, Dean Admissions, etc.

“Last year when it was decided in the statutory bodies that we will hold entrance test from next year, we had said that our first preference would be to hold it through the CUCET, only if possible. Even now, it is our priority that we will hold UG admissions through CUCET. If for some reason, that doesn’t happen, we will hold our own entrance test. However, for PG, the past practice will continue,” said Gupta.