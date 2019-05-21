PG owner’s wife alleges she was assaulted by crowd

A PG owner’s wife was allegedly beaten up and assaulted by a group over a property dispute in Greater Noida Saturday. The woman has alleged that Noida Police refused to file an FIR, despite the family filing a complaint and approaching the SSP.

The complainant alleged that the incident took place Saturday afternoon when a group of around 40 people entered the PG run by her husband: “We run a PG on land leased out by a man who died a few months ago. There has been a property dispute ever since; it is pending in court. We have been harassed by his sons and other family members who want the land…”

She claimed the crowd entered her husband’s office on the ground floor of the PG and ransacked it. The woman said she rushed from her house in New Friends Colony to Greater Noida and tried to speak to them. She alleged the crowd grew violent, dragged her by the hair and assaulted her. “I begged them to stop but attacked me…,” she alleged.

The PG owner and one member of the crowd were arrested under CrPC section 151 (preventive arrest) and are likely to get bail by Tuesday. Officials at the Expressway police station claimed complaints were received from both sides, but no FIR was filed. “… Police reached the spot and took preventive action,” Noida Police said in a statement. Police added that it was a dispute that had to be resolved and action under the CrPC was deemed fit.