Former PFI head Abubacker is ‘absolutely fine’ and undergoing treatment, NIA tells Delhi High Court

The National Investigation Agency informed the Delhi High Court Wednesday that the former head of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) E Abubacker, who is presently under custody, is “absolutely fine” and undergoing treatment.

Appearing for the agency, special public prosecutor Akshai Malik submitted before a division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh, “We have filed a status report along with the report of AIIMS. He is absolutely fine… and under treatment. As and when required he is taken there (to the hospital)”.

Abubacker’s counsel Adit Pujari sought time to seek instructions on the NIA’s status report. Allowing his request, the high court listed the matter for hearing on December 19 and said, “The counsel for the appellant prays for and is granted time to obtain instructions qua the further prosecution of the present appeal.”

On the previous hearing, the court had issued notice to the NIA on Abubacker’s plea for interim bail on medical grounds and had asked the agency to file a status report incorporating “the medical opinion of specialist authored by AIIMS hospital qua the ailment and treatment advised therefor…in terms of the directions issued by special judge of NIA”.

Pujari had argued previously that his client had surgery for adenocarcinoma (cancer) in 2019, along with several cycles of chemotherapy and that he also suffers from Parkinson’s disease. He had argued that his client is 70 years old and that his medical examination is scheduled for January 2023.

The high court had observed previously that Abubacker is “seriously unwell”. When informed about Abubacker’s brain MRI examination, it said, ”What is their diagnosis and what is the treatment recommended? Surely he can’t wait for a scan till 2024. It is completely unacceptable. He is incarcerated for an offence, that is a different matter but doesn’t mean we will wait till 2024, that too for an examination.”

The high court told Malik to file a status report on the issue. Malik submitted that Abubacker is a member of the PFI, which is a banned organisation. The court said it was not as if the NIA’s case is that he was not entitled to treatment, to which Malik submitted that the hospitalisation/treatment be carried while he is in custody. On the court’s inquiry, Malik said as of now the chargesheet had not been filed.

Abubacker was arrested by the NIA on September 22 during the nationwide crackdown on the now-banned organisation. The agency booked him under provisions of Indian Penal Code Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.