Petition in High Court seeks conjugal visits for inmates in Delhi jailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/petition-in-high-court-seeks-conjugal-visits-for-inmates-in-delhi-jails-5757454/

Petition in High Court seeks conjugal visits for inmates in Delhi jails

Activist-lawyer Amit Sahni sought urgent listing of matter before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi.

Convicted for sexual assault, 10 years imprisonment for sexually assualt, POCSO Act, Indian Express 
The bench also sought directions to the Delhi government and the Director General (DG) of Tihar Prisons to make necessary arrangements in jails for conjugal visits of prisoners. (Representational)

A 36-year-old activist-lawyer Thursday knocked on the Delhi High Court’s door, seeking to hold conjugal visits in the capital’s jails as a fundamental right of prisoners and their spouses.

Activist-lawyer Amit Sahni sought urgent listing of matter before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi. He also sought direction to set aside state’s prison rule that mandates the presence of a prison officer when a prisoner is meeting his or her spouse.

Observing that the matter needs to be heard urgently, the bench listed it for hearing Friday. The bench also sought directions to the Delhi government and the Director General (DG) of Tihar Prisons to make necessary arrangements in jails for conjugal visits of prisoners.

