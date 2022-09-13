scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

PETA calls for ban on breeding, sale of pitbulls in country

"PETA is asking for a ban because pitbull-type dogs are bred in such a way that they are trained for fighting," Radhika Suryavanshi, campaigns manager, PETA, said.

Pitbull-type dogs that are used for fighting suffer physical mutilations, including the cropping of their ears to prevent another dog from getting hold of it in a fight, Suryavanshi said. (File/Representational)

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, an animal protection group, has called for a ban on the breeding and sale of pitbulls in the country.

PETA has written to the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, requesting an amendment in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, to prohibit the breeding and keeping of breeds of dogs that are bred for fighting and racing.

Radhika Suryavanshi, campaigns manager, PETA, pointed out that in the recent cases of people being attacked by dogs, the breed in common is the pitbull. “They are bred and raised as ‘bully dogs’, and were originally bred for bull-baiting. PETA is asking for a ban on the breeding, sale and keeping of pitbull-type dogs because they are bred in such a way that they are trained for fighting. For those that are already at home, they need to be registered and sterilised so that they are not bred and sold. Pitbull-type dogs are the most abused dogs,” Suryavanshi said at a press conference in the capital on Tuesday.

She also said that such dogs that are used for fighting suffer physical mutilations, including the cropping of their ears to prevent another dog from getting hold of it in a fight.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
Also Read |In news for wrong reasons, increasing number of pitbulls now being abandoned

PETA also has footage of dog fights held with pitbulls and the footage has been sent to the Ministry, representatives of the group said. The footage, collected this year by volunteers with PETA, is mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, said Nithin Krishnegowda, veterinary policy advisor, PETA. In the footage, PETA said that dog fighting is a form of gambling, and the dogs end up sustaining injuries and bleed profusely.

“Dog fighting is prohibited under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” Krishnegowda said.

“Unlicensed breeders also sell them without a warning that they have been bred for fighting over countless generations and can attack. They are bred for fighting and aggression,” Krishnegowda said. PETA has also called for governments to ensure that pet shops are registered and illegal breeders shut down.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

In an incident from July, a pitbull had attacked an elderly woman in Lucknow who succumbed to her injuries. In other incidents in August, a pitbull had attacked a woman in Gurgaon, and a six-year-old was attacked by a pitbull in Loni, Ghaziabad. In a recent incident, a pitbull had attacked a 10-year-old boy in Ghaziabad.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 06:12:26 pm
Next Story

Indian Crossword League: 10th edition of cryptic puzzle fest now open to players

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Why an autographed copy of The Catcher in the Rye is expected to get auctioned for thousands of pounds

Why an autographed copy of The Catcher in the Rye is expected to get auctioned for thousands of pounds

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
How to introduce cryptocurrency to parents: A step-by-step guide

How to introduce cryptocurrency to parents: A step-by-step guide

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Dark Energy Camera captures 'Lobster Nebula' in stunning red

Dark Energy Camera captures 'Lobster Nebula' in stunning red

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement