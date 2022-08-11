Pet pit bull attacks woman in Gurgaon

A 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was allegedly mauled by a pet dog, a pit bull, Thursday morning in Gurgaon’s Civil Lines area. Police said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

According to police, the incident took place around 7 am when the woman, identified as Munni Rehman, who works as domestic help, was going to work.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Preliminary probe has found that the dog attacked her from behind, following which she fell on the road and the dog got on top of her and bit into her neck. A milkman, who was passing through, stopped his motorcycle and used the cap of milk cans to scare the dog away. The dog let her go after intervention from passersby, but as she was being rescued, the dog again pounced on her and bit her on the head and face.”

In the complaint, the victim’s sister-in-law Beauty Rehman, a native of Cooch Behar district, West Bengal, said she and Munni work as domestic helps in the Civil Lines area, and both were on their way to work around 7 am.

“Munni was walking ahead of me. As we reached opposite a house near PWD resthouse, a dog owner had released the dog from the leash. It suddenly attacked and pounced on her. The dog’s owner was watching from a distance as it bit her all over her body. She suffered several wounds on her head, face and arms and was rushed to a hospital in a semi-conscious state, where she is fighting for her life. In the past, this dog has bitten many people, but its owners are not bothered,” she said in the FIR.

Beauty told The Indian Express, “The dog first tried to attack two boys, who ran away, and then it jumped on my sister-in-law. He ate a part of her skull. A milkman, who was passing through, heard her cries and saw her struggling and scared the dog away. She has suffered a lot of blood loss and her condition is critical.”

Police said the victim was rushed to Gurgaon civil hospital and then referred to a hospital in Delhi.

Pankaj Kumar, SHO Civil Lines, said, “The victim’s condition is stable now. We have lodged an FIR against the owner of the dog. The owner had left the dog off the leash. No arrests have been made so far. We are consulting with the municipal corporation authorities regarding the custody of the dog and if it is required to be moved to a shelter.”

An FIR has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 289 and 338 at Civil Lines police station, said police.