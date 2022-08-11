scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Pet pit bull attacks woman in Gurgaon

Police said the victim was rushed to Gurgaon civil hospital and then referred to a hospital in Delhi.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
August 11, 2022 9:09:44 pm
pitbull attack, indian expressA 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was allegedly mauled by a pet dog. (File Representational Photo)

A 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was allegedly mauled by a pet dog, a pit bull, Thursday morning in Gurgaon’s Civil Lines area. Police said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

According to police, the incident took place around 7 am when the woman, identified as Munni Rehman, who works as domestic help, was going to work.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Preliminary probe has found that the dog attacked her from behind, following which she fell on the road and the dog got on top of her and bit into her neck. A milkman, who was passing through, stopped his motorcycle and used the cap of milk cans to scare the dog away. The dog let her go after intervention from passersby, but as she was being rescued, the dog again pounced on her and bit her on the head and face.”

In the complaint, the victim’s sister-in-law Beauty Rehman, a native of Cooch Behar district, West Bengal, said she and Munni work as domestic helps in the Civil Lines area, and both were on their way to work around 7 am.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

“Munni was walking ahead of me. As we reached opposite a house near PWD resthouse, a dog owner had released the dog from the leash. It suddenly attacked and pounced on her. The dog’s owner was watching from a distance as it bit her all over her body. She suffered several wounds on her head, face and arms and was rushed to a hospital in a semi-conscious state, where she is fighting for her life. In the past, this dog has bitten many people, but its owners are not bothered,” she said in the FIR.

Beauty told The Indian Express, “The dog first tried to attack two boys, who ran away, and then it jumped on my sister-in-law. He ate a part of her skull. A milkman, who was passing through, heard her cries and saw her struggling and scared the dog away. She has suffered a lot of blood loss and her condition is critical.”

Police said the victim was rushed to Gurgaon civil hospital and then referred to a hospital in Delhi.

Advertisement

Pankaj Kumar, SHO Civil Lines, said, “The victim’s condition is stable now. We have lodged an FIR against the owner of the dog. The owner had left the dog off the leash. No arrests have been made so far. We are consulting with the municipal corporation authorities regarding the custody of the dog and if it is required to be moved to a shelter.”

An FIR has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 289 and 338 at Civil Lines police station, said police.

More from Delhi

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 09:09:44 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

4

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

5

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Featured Stories

What the Pope should say to India
What the Pope should say to India
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO
Exclusive

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO

Premium
Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement