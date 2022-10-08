Pet dog found dead in Gurgaon, owner points to neighbour

A pet dog died under mysterious circumstances at its owner’s plot in Gurgaon’s Farrukhnagar, said police Friday. Police said the owner alleged that he suspected the dog was poisoned by a neighbour.

Police said they have registered a case against unknown persons under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing cattle or another animal).

According to police, they received a call on Thursday morning about a dog being reported dead in Farrukhnagar.

The owner alleged, “I purchased my dog (breed Bully) around 2 years back for Rs 15,000 and named it Rocky. It would often jump the boundary wall and enter an adjacent plot of a neighbour. We kept it mostly chained, but he would stray sometimes. Last week, a neighbour threatened us over this and threatened to kill my dog. I suspect the neighbour spiked his food or gave it biscuits or a roti spiked with a poisonous substance and killed it.”

He said his family called him on Thursday morning when he was in Jaipur and told him that the dog was vomiting and not responding. “I reported the incident to police. I have also handed over a packet of poisonous substance that was recovered from the area,” he added.

A police officer said they sent the carcass for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited. “We are verifying their allegations.

The dog was either poisoned by someone or it may have ingested a poisonous substance on its own. A crime team was called to collect samples. The matter is being investigated. The post-mortem was conducted and a report is awaited.”