scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Pet dog found dead in Gurgaon, owner points to neighbour

Police said they have registered a case against unknown persons under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing cattle or another animal).

According to police, they received a call on Thursday morning about a dog being reported dead in Farrukhnagar. (Representational Photo/Unsplash)

A pet dog died under mysterious circumstances at its owner’s plot in Gurgaon’s Farrukhnagar, said police Friday. Police said the owner alleged that he suspected the dog was poisoned by a neighbour.

Police said they have registered a case against unknown persons under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing cattle or another animal).

According to police, they received a call on Thursday morning about a dog being reported dead in Farrukhnagar.

The owner alleged, “I purchased my dog (breed Bully) around 2 years back for Rs 15,000 and named it Rocky. It would often jump the boundary wall and enter an adjacent plot of a neighbour. We kept it mostly chained, but he would stray sometimes. Last week, a neighbour threatened us over this and threatened to kill my dog. I suspect the neighbour spiked his food or gave it biscuits or a roti spiked with a poisonous substance and killed it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so farPremium
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so far
There are no poor people, only people in poor placesPremium
There are no poor people, only people in poor places
With less than 3 months to World Cup, coach Reid embarks on mission to ma...Premium
With less than 3 months to World Cup, coach Reid embarks on mission to ma...
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...

He said his family called him on Thursday morning when he was in Jaipur and told him that the dog was vomiting and not responding. “I reported the incident to police. I have also handed over a packet of poisonous substance that was recovered from the area,” he added.

A police officer said they sent the carcass for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited. “We are verifying their allegations.

More from Delhi

The dog was either poisoned by someone or it may have ingested a poisonous substance on its own. A crime team was called to collect samples. The matter is being investigated. The post-mortem was conducted and a report is awaited.”

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 08:56:28 am
Next Story

Street plays to open mic sessions: Delhi PWD plans outreach campaign to ensure upkeep of revamped stretches

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement