Pet dog bites 10-year-old in Noida, owners arrested

Two men have been arrested by Noida Police after their pet dog bit a 10-year-old boy on Monday. Police said the duo, Ravinder and Saurabh, also allegedly assaulted the boy’s family when they protested.

“We received information that a boy had been bitten by a dog in Sadopur village; a video of the same had gone viral on social media. A complaint was received against the dog owner. The accused allegedly let the dog attack the minor and assaulted the family when they protested. Two persons have been arrested while another is absconding,” said a police officer at Badalpur police station.

According to police and locals, the accused owned a Rottweiler which they kept chained within the compound of their house. On Monday morning, the dog attacked the minor who lives in the vicinity. Locals alleged that the owners stood on the roof and did not intervene.

In the video, the dog can be seen attacking the child and biting his leg even as a woman tries to push it away. Locals gather around and two of them hit the dog with sticks. The dog then runs off into the house.

Police said the boy’s uncle Vinod, the complainant in the case, confronted the accused outside their house. However, Ravinder and two others allegedly beat up the complainant and his family.

An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 452 (trespass), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 323 (punishment for causing hurt) and 504 intentionally causing hurt), said police.