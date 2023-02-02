Pet dog attacks woman, daughter in Gurgaon society

A pet dog attacked a woman and her eight-year-old daughter at Uniworld Gardens 2 society in Gurgaon’s sector 47 on Tuesday, said police, adding that no one sustained any injuries.

Police said they have received a complaint against the dog owner and that case was yet to be registered.

According to the police, the incident took place at 6.18 pm when the woman and her daughter exited the lift on the ground floor of their tower.

In the police complaint, the girl’s father said that as his wife and daughter came out of the lift, the pet dog belonging to a resident of the tower attacked them multiple times.

“My wife and daughter have been traumatised. Though they had a narrow escape, this could have been fatal. It can be seen in the video that the escort of the pet dog could not handle it. I request you take punitive action against the dog owner for gross negligence…,” said the complainant.

“As we came out of the lift, an attendant was standing in a corner with the pet dog. The dog was tied to a leash. Suddenly, it freed itself from the leash and attacked me and my daughter. For the next 1-2 minutes, the dog ran after my daughter and jumped multiple times. I protected my daughter. We are fortunate that no one suffered any injury or dog bite,” the woman told the media.

Police said a security guard intervened, and along with the attendant restrained the dog by closing a door next to the stairs.

Advertisement

A police officer said, “A complaint has been received. We are examining the CCTV footage. A probe has been initiated.”

Pradeep Singh Tomar, President RWA, Uniworld Gardens 2, said, “In light of the incident, we have asked all the residents to get their pet dogs registered with the civic body in 15 days. We have directed security guards to distribute the registration forms to pet owners.”

In December 2022, the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) issued a public notice directing all the residents within the jurisdiction of municipal limits, including people in housing and residential colonies, to get their pet dogs registered with immediate effect. The notice had stated that every registered owner is required to keep the pet dog on a leash in a public place.