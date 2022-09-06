scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Pet Beagle bites 9-year-old inside lift, owner booked

The nine-year-old boy's father, who has been a resident at the apartment complex for the past five years said, "My son was coming home from his tuition class in the neighbouring tower when a Beagle accompanied by an old woman bit him on his leg inside the lift."

According to Alok Dubey, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Sihani Gate, police have taken cognizance of the incident, after a video went viral on social media and a case has been registered. Source: Pixabay

A nine-year-old boy was allegedly bitten by a pet dog inside the elevator of an apartment complex in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension Monday evening. Taking cognizance of the incident, Ghaziabad police registered a case against the owner of the dog, police said.

The boy’s father, who has been a resident at the apartment complex for the past five years said, “My son was coming home from his tuition class in the neighbouring tower when a Beagle accompanied by an old woman bit him on his leg inside the lift. I was waiting on the ground floor when he came out crying and limping. After he told me what happened, I found the woman in the basement and confronted her. She refused to answer when I asked about her whereabouts. On being asked if the dog was vaccinated, she asked me to leave her alone. I later asked the guard for the CCTV footage and filed a complaint with police.”

According to the father, his son is presently undergoing treatment, adding that he has been appearing for his exams this whole time.

According to Alok Dubey, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Sihani Gate, police have taken cognizance of the incident, after a video went viral on social media and a case has been registered. The Station House Officer of Nandgram police station said that an FIR under Section 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) has been registered and police teams have been deployed to identify the owner of the dog.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 08:28:20 pm
