When Pervez Musharraf visited his Old Delhi ancestral home in 2001

In 2001, Neharwali Haveli, a narrow lane behind Golcha Cinema in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj, was abuzz. The haveli was being decorated after undergoing a thorough cleaning, preparing for a guest who was born there on August 11, 1943 — Pervez Musharraf.

The former president of Pakistan and four-star general, who came to power in India’s neighbouring country through a coup in 1999, died at a hospital in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 79.

The haveli was bought by Madan Lal Jain in 1947. (Express file photo) The haveli was bought by Madan Lal Jain in 1947. (Express file photo)

Musharraf lived in the Old Delhi home for four years before he, along with his family, left for Pakistan after the Partition in 1947. In 2001, he visited the house and met its owners as well as several people who lived in the neighbourhood.

Musharraf’s grandfather Qazi Mohtashimuddin had bought the haveli for a few hundred rupees after retiring from government service. When they left, it was sold to a cloth merchant.

It was before his trip to India that Musharraf asked the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee if he could visit his ancestral home. The owners had told The Indian Express earlier that they had got a call from officers in the Union government asking if he could visit, and arrangements were made.

Musharraf was not the only member of his family to visit his ancestral home. In 2008, his mother, brother and son Bilal also visited the haveli.

Spread over an area of 600 square yards, the haveli is now quite different from what it was almost 80 years ago and has now been partitioned into different houses. A portion of the haveli was demolished in 2012 to make way for a newer building. The sprawling courtyard is also gone, residents of the area say.

Advertisement

Musharraf and his wife also visited the Taj Mahal during their 2001 trip.