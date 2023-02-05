scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

When Pervez Musharraf visited his Old Delhi ancestral home in 2001

Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf, who died in Dubai on Sunday, lived in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj for four years before his family left for Pakistan in the wake of the Partition.

pervez musharraf haveliAn under-construction site of the Musharraf ki Haveli in Old Delhi's Daryaganj area. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Listen to this article
When Pervez Musharraf visited his Old Delhi ancestral home in 2001
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In 2001, Neharwali Haveli, a narrow lane behind Golcha Cinema in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj, was abuzz. The haveli was being decorated after undergoing a thorough cleaning, preparing for a guest who was born there on August 11, 1943 — Pervez Musharraf.

The former president of Pakistan and four-star general, who came to power in India’s neighbouring country through a coup in 1999, died at a hospital in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 79.

The haveli was bought by Madan Lal Jain in 1947. (Express file photo)

Musharraf lived in the Old Delhi home for four years before he, along with his family, left for Pakistan after the Partition in 1947. In 2001, he visited the house and met its owners as well as several people who lived in the neighbourhood.

Musharraf’s grandfather Qazi Mohtashimuddin had bought the haveli for a few hundred rupees after retiring from government service. When they left, it was sold to a cloth merchant.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
What’s in a name? Plenty
What’s in a name? Plenty

It was before his trip to India that Musharraf asked the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee if he could visit his ancestral home. The owners had told The Indian Express earlier that they had got a call from officers in the Union government asking if he could visit, and arrangements were made.

Musharraf was not the only member of his family to visit his ancestral home. In 2008, his mother, brother and son Bilal also visited the haveli.

Spread over an area of 600 square yards, the haveli is now quite different from what it was almost 80 years ago and has now been partitioned into different houses. A portion of the haveli was demolished in 2012 to make way for a newer building. The sprawling courtyard is also gone, residents of the area say.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Musharraf and his wife also visited the Taj Mahal during their 2001 trip.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 16:10 IST
Next Story

How to use ChatGPT on Android and iPhones for free

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close