Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

People will never accept system propagated by AAP, says Khattar: ‘Ye hawai baatein hain’

Khattar said the government was making efforts to make the area around village Damdama a centre of attraction for tourists, adding that it will also help in creating employment opportunities.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal Khattar, Narendra Modi, AAP, Gujarat Assembly elections, Gujarat Assembly polls, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsPraising the BJP’s performance in the Gujarat Assembly elections, he said people are excited and satisfied with the policies and work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for public welfare. “In Gujarat, the party has won by a very good lead…the credit goes to the people of Gujarat, to the PM, to the workers of the BJP,” he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday said people will never accept the “system propagated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)”.

“Dekhiye ye hawai baatein unki hai. It is true that they (AAP) have got electoral success in MCD polls in Delhi, but there they are already in the government… so any success there is a combined result of that. But in any other state, they have not been successful… In Haryana, they did not achieve success. In Adampur bypoll also, their (candidate’s) deposit was forfeited and got only 3,500 votes out of 1.5 lakh votes. In Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat polls also, unko kuch nhi mila. In one or two states where they have done well, there are specific reasons for that, but I believe that people understand these things… Jo wo thothe prachar karte hain (the false propaganda they do) and the kind of system which the AAP is propagating, people will never accept that,” he said in response to a question on the AAP’s performance in Gujarat Assembly polls.

Khattar addressed the media after laying the foundation stone of a biodiversity park, which will be developed in four stages across an area of 420 acre in the villages of Kherla, Abhaypur and Damdama in Gurgaon. The project, estimated to cost more than Rs 70 crore, includes a plan for restoration of Damdama lake over 80 acre of land.

The project will be jointly developed by Gurujal, Haryana CSR Trust and EY Foundation.

Khattar said the government was making efforts to make the area around village Damdama a centre of attraction for tourists, adding that it will also help in creating employment opportunities.

The CM emphasised the need to conserve flora and fauna and the role of biodiversity parks in this regard. “The restoration of Damdama lake would be completed in four years and the work of developing the biodiversity park would be completed in 10 years,” he said.

Khattar said it has also been proposed to make a jungle safari in about 10,000 acre in the Aravalli hills in Gurgaon and Nuh districts. The jungle safari will help in promoting tourism and create employment opportunities, he said.

