People in high positions drift away, but not Jaitley, recalls school principal

It was the annual dinner of the Old Boys Association, St. Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines. Arun Jaitley, one of its most illustrious alumni, was among the invitees. Most of the other guests had gathered to greet Jaitley in the courtyard, assuming he would drive straight inside.

Advertising

But the BJP veteran’s car stopped outside, and he alighted only to realise some young students had not recognised him. He got his car parked at Raj Niwas Marg, a little away from the school. At the school gate, he bought a coupon for the dinner and quietly walked in.

“You know the title of minister matters a lot. And when you get into such a high position, you gradually drift away, get distant. He did nothing of that sort. It reflects the human being he was. I think it was a beautiful gesture,” said Father Thomas V Kunnunkal (94), recalling the evening from “four-five years ago”.

Jaitley was a student at the school between 1957-69. On his official website, he described his time at St Xavier’s as “the most memorable because here I moulded my thoughts, which later shaped my political vision”.

“At that time, students from the commerce background had the tendency of going into activism, politics. They were usually considered the ‘dadas’ in that sense. He was good in academics as well as sports, especially cricket. But most importantly, he was very active as a debater, in giving speeches, participating in dramas. The world saw his oratory skills in Parliament,” said Kunnunkal, who was then the school’s principal.