Delhi: 97% people have Covid-19 antibodies, shows sero survey

Delhi has a seropositivity of 97 per cent for Covid-19 antibodies, the sixth serological survey conducted in the city has revealed, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Thursday. Every district has a seropositivity of above 95 per cent, he said.

Samples for the survey were collected in the last week of September. A total of 28,000 samples were collected — 100 each from 280 civic wards. This was the first such survey conducted after the deadly second wave hit the national capital in April and May.

A survey planned in April had to be abandoned midway because of the soaring case count.

“The seropositivity in women is slightly higher than that in men. In children below the age of 18, the sero prevalence is 88 per cent, while it is 97 per cent to 98 per cent in adults. The survey included vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The unvaccinated have a prevalence of 90 per cent, and those who have been vaccinated is above 97 per cent,” said Jain.

The minister said that a large part of Delhi’s population has been affected by Covid-19 and the rest have been vaccinated. He, however, declined to comment on whether Delhi has now achieved herd immunity.

“The data shows clearly that sero positivity has increased slowly in Delhi. When the prevalence was 56 per cent, we thought it was a sign that a lot of people have got antibodies. Now it has increased to 97 per cent,” he said.

Speaking about the status of vaccinated people, Jain said that sero prevalence was high in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, but it was higher in those who have been vaccinated.

Sero surveys in other cities, conducted after the second wave and vaccination drives, also show high sero prevalence.

In the survey conducted in Mumbai in August this year, the prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies was 86.64 per cent. It was 80.2 per cent in a survey started in Chandigarh in July, and 78.3 per cent in the survey conducted in Gurgaon in September.