scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

7,600 people evacuated in Delhi as water level in Yamuna remains above ‘danger’ mark

The water level in the river remained above the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metre all day on Saturday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 13, 2022 10:19:46 pm
Residents living next to the Banks of Yamuna on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Thousands of people left their makeshift homes on the Yamuna floodplains and moved to temporary shelters Saturday, with the water level in the river remaining above the ‘danger’ mark.

In the evacuation that began Friday night, people living on the floodplains in East Delhi have moved to higher ground, said Amod Barthwal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, East. Tents were set up at four locations in East Delhi — near Hathi Ghat close to ITO, near Sarai Kale Khan, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, and behind the Commonwealth Games Village.

(Express photo by Praveen Khanna) (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Khilli Ram Meena, Principal Secretary, Revenue, said around 2000 people in Northeast Delhi, 5000 people in East Delhi, and 600 people in Southeast Delhi have been affected by rising water levels. “They have shifted to higher land near their jhuggis and also onto the roadside in the East district. Food, shelter, water and sanitation facilities are being provided by the district administration. In three districts – Shahdara, Central and North – no shifting was done as there is no serious threat at this level of water, which was around 205.99 m. Now the water level has started decreasing,” he said.

“People will move in and out of the shelters, but there is unlikely to be any need for further evacuation tonight since the water level is not likely to increase further,” Barthwal said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

The water level remained above the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres all day on Saturday. At 8 pm, the level at the Old Railway Bridge was 205.88 metres, below the 205.99 metre-mark recorded at 4 pm. Officials in the city’s flood control room said the level was falling as of 8 pm. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) forecast, the level is likely to dip further tonight. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge is likely to fall to around 204.75 metres by around 1 pm on Sunday, which is below the ‘danger’ mark, but above the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 metres.

Going by a CWC flood situation report issued Saturday, a warning for a ‘severe’ flood situation remains for August 14 and 15, which means that the water level could touch or exceed the ‘danger’ mark. Isolated very heavy rainfall remains on the forecast for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, both basin states of the Yamuna, on August 14, according to the India Meteorological Department.

More from Delhi

The water level crossed the ‘danger’ mark on Friday for the first time this season after heavy discharge from the Hathnikund barrage upstream of Delhi. The peak discharge from Hathnikund on Saturday was 17,827 cusecs at 12 pm, according to officials in the flood control room.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 09:07:36 pm

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'
HashtagPolitics

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big
Unsung Heroes

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement