People brought me back because of Modiji, Amit bhai: Meenakshi Lekhi

What, according to you, are the major factors behind your win?

I was playing all roles from councillor to MP and I addressed complaints raised by the people of this constituency. They came to me with several problems related to health and education… They have re-elected me because of Narendra Modiji, the work I have done, the election management of Amit (Shah) bhai and hard work of party workers.

Parking and sealing have been some major issues in your constituency. How do you plan on resolving these?

I plan to construct stilt parking slots in congested market areas of the constituency. As far as sealing is concerned, we have coordinated with the Centre and tried to do our best to resolve the matter, which is now subjudice. The court will now take a final decision with regard to sealing.

Now that you have been re-elected, what will your main agenda be?

I plan to open skill development centres for the youth, to give them direction so that they can become self-employed. I have already prepared a blueprint of these centres, and further work will start on the same soon.

You had adopted villages during your previous term.

I had adopted villages and got a lot of work done. I got a sewage water treatment plant constructed, and also resolved issues related to power supply. Along with this, I also opened a skill development centre. This time, I have decided to adopt new villages and get similar work done there as well.