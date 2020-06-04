People arriving in Delhi will need to quarantine at home for 7 days

At New Delhi railway station Wednesday. At New Delhi railway station Wednesday.

All air, rail and bus passengers arriving in Delhi will now have to stay in home quarantine for a week, with the Delhi government amending its rule for incoming travellers to combat Covid “more aggressively”.

The order, amending the rules, was issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev Wednesday. So far, passengers were expected to “self-monitor” their health for two weeks upon arriving in Delhi, but asymptomatic people did not need to quarantine themselves.

“All asymptomatic passengers who enter/de-board in NCT of Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days (in place of 14 days self-monitoring of health…),” states the order.

The need to “combat Covid more aggressively” necessitated the change, Chief Secretary Dev said. The city registered 1,513 positive cases, in the highest single-day jump, on Wednesday.

The airport, railway and bus authorities have been directed to share details of passengers arriving in the city on a daily basis with the revenue department, which will forward the details to the district magistrates.

“The district magistrates shall ensure that passengers residing in their jurisdiction remain in home quarantine for seven days,” the order added.

Passengers who were brought back in batches from foreign countries by the Union government in March and mid-May had to undergo institutional quarantine. The Delhi government had arranged around 1,500 rooms across premier hotels for them to spend the mandatory two-week period, by paying fixed charges ranging from Rs 2,000 plus taxes to Rs 5,000 plus taxes.

Meanwhile, the district administrations have suggested that sprawling facilities such as the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Siri Fort sports complex among others be utilised to put up additional beds for Covid-19 patients.

So far, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has received suggestions from four districts on creating additional space for patients and identifying land for cremations and burials.

The DDMA had directed the DMs to identify facilities and additional land for these purposes on June 1. A senior official said the Central district has proposed that the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium be designated for installing beds.

The South district has suggested that the Siri Fort and Saket sports complexes be notified to put up beds, apart from a nursing home at Madangir and three hotels in the district.

The Southwest district has so far identified around four cremation and burial grounds while the West administration has identified two banquet halls. Seven districts are yet to submit reports to the DDMA.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd