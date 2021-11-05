Delhi: 143 people arrested for bursting firecrackers since Oct 28

From October 28 to November 4, 210 cases have been registered for bursting crackers and 143 people have been arrested. Meanwhile, 125 cases have been registered and 138 people arrested for supplying and selling firecrackers.

According to the consolidated Action Taken Report (ATR), a total of 19702.489 kg of firecrackers was recovered by the police. As many as 1143 calls were received by PCR regarding the bursting of crackers on November 4. A total of 11,396 kg of firecrackers was recovered from Rohini, which was the highest among the districts.

The maximum number of cases against the sale of firecrackers were registered in Rohini and West districts. Fourteen cases were registered in both the districts, followed by 13 cases in the East district and the North district where 12 cases were lodged.

With regards to action against bursting crackers, 39 cases were registered in Rohini, followed by 35 in West and 28 in Shahdara. 21 cases were registered in the Northwest district.

As measures to control the bursting of fireworks, 1351 meetings were held with RWA/MWA and NGOs across districts. 669 schools were contacted to educate children about the same. 706 teams were constituted to enforce the directives and 38 internal meetings were held by DCPs and Additional DCPs.