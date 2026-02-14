Peeragarhi triple murder: Days after arrest, self-styled godman taken to Loni home for reconstruction of events

Teams of the Delhi Police escorted Kamruddin, described by officers as an occult practitioner, to his residence to recreate the chain of events and verify pieces of evidence already collected. (File Photo)

A self-styled godman arrested for allegedly poisoning two men and a woman, whose bodies were found in a parked car in Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi last week, was on Saturday taken to his residence in Ghaziabad’s Loni for the reconstruction of events, said police. Investigators are trying to piece together the final events before the three people were found dead on February 8 with fresh CCTV footage found during the probe, officers added.

Teams of the Delhi Police escorted Kamruddin, described by officers as an occult practitioner, to his residence to recreate the chain of events and verify pieces of evidence already collected.