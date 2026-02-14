Peeragarhi triple murder: Days after arrest, self-styled godman taken to Loni home for reconstruction of events

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A self-styled godman arrested for allegedly poisoning two men and a woman, whose bodies were found in a parked car in Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi last week, was on Saturday taken to his residence in Ghaziabad’s Loni for the reconstruction of events, said police. Investigators are trying to piece together the final events before the three people were found dead on February 8 with fresh CCTV footage found during the probe, officers added.
Teams of the Delhi Police escorted Kamruddin, described by officers as an occult practitioner, to his residence to recreate the chain of events and verify pieces of evidence already collected.
Police sources said footage from February 8 shows the three victims — Randhir Singh (76), Shiv Naresh Singh (47) and Laxmi Devi (40) — driving into the Loni area in a white car. The bodies were later found in the same car. In the clip, they park the car not too far from the suspect’s house, and walk towards Kamruddin’s residence, carrying a bag, said officers.
The self-styled godman, who has been linked to similar murder cases reported in the past, was arrested on February 11.
Searches at the house have thrown up what officers called “disturbing” material: photographs of several girls holding placards with details of physical attributes such as height, weight and complexion, along with books on tantric rituals. Investigators believe the suspect allegedly used such criteria while calling women for alleged rituals linked to his occult practices, and may have asked clients to find women matching specific descriptions.
Police suspect the three victims may have been poisoned amid such an occult ritual that promised wealth. Officers said forensic reports and more CCTV footage are being analysed to establish the precise sequence of events.
Officers added that the Loni visit was aimed at verifying statements made during questioning and locating any additional evidence. Further investigation in the case is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India's batsmen faced a difficult task in the practice nets ahead of their World Cup match against Pakistan due to the unique bowling action of Usman Tariq. The slow pitches at Premadasa have made batting more challenging, forcing India's coaching staff to find ways to counter the spin-heavy tactics of both teams.