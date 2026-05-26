2 men arrested for crushing Delhi guard with SUV, tore off FASTag to fake accident

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The Delhi Police said Tuesday they have arrested two men and apprehended two minors for the murder of a 60-year-old security guard in West Delhi’s Peeragarhi area Sunday, which the accused allegedly tried to portray as an accident.
While the police are yet to establish a clear motive, they suspect the accident may have been triggered by road rage. They said they are examining the role of each individual present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Police sources said the accused attempted to destroy evidence and avoid identification after the incident. The FASTag installed on the SUV had allegedly been removed to prevent investigators from tracing the vehicle’s movement through toll data and electronic surveillance systems.
According to the police, the incident took place early Sunday after an argument reportedly between the victim, Vijender Bharadwaj, and the occupants of a black SUV near the tempo stand in Peeragarhi village.
The police found Bharadwaj critically injured after they reached the spot following a PCR call regarding a road accident around 4 am. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.
CCTV footage from the area allegedly showed the victim being hit by the SUV multiple times. Investigators suspect the vehicle was deliberately used to crush the guard as the driver ran over the victim twice. The footage also shows the occupants coming out of the car, having an argument with the victim, and then beating him up, after which they ran the car over him.
The police scanned footage from several CCTV cameras across adjoining roads before tracking down the suspects.
The killing triggered outrage in the area after CCTV visuals of the incident surfaced online. Senior officers said forensic examination of the vehicle and technical analysis of digital evidence are part of the ongoing investigation.
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