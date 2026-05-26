2 men arrested for crushing Delhi guard with SUV, tore off FASTag to fake accident

A CCTV grab of the incident in which a security guard was killed. (Express Photo/Enhanced using AI)

The Delhi Police said Tuesday they have arrested two men and apprehended two minors for the murder of a 60-year-old security guard in West Delhi’s Peeragarhi area Sunday, which the accused allegedly tried to portray as an accident.

While the police are yet to establish a clear motive, they suspect the accident may have been triggered by road rage. They said they are examining the role of each individual present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Police sources said the accused attempted to destroy evidence and avoid identification after the incident. The FASTag installed on the SUV had allegedly been removed to prevent investigators from tracing the vehicle’s movement through toll data and electronic surveillance systems.