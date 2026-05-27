Peeragarhi murder case: Month after fight with security guard, minor ran SUV over him twice; held with 3 others, say cops

Upset that Bijender, a 60-year old security guard at a tempo stand in Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi, did not recognise his clout in the neighbourhood, a minor boy allegedly nursed the grudge for nearly a month, targeted him with three others, including a minor, in the early hours of Sunday at the tempo stand, thrashed him with a stick and ran an SUV over him twice, leading to his death, said police. The two minors were detained and the other two accomplices — 22-year-old Vinay and and an 18-year-old — were arrested on Tuesday

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Vikram Singh said the murder case was cracked within 48 hours following a joint operation of Paschim Vihar West police and the Special Staff of Outer District even as the incident was initially reported as an accident.

Investigators analysed footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras to trace the four accused who had fled the crime scene. Police received a tip-off that the accused were attempting to flee to Haridwar in a black Mahindra Bolero used in the crime. Acting on the information, police laid a trap near Mundka Industrial Area and intercepted the SUV, said officers.

Ravi Sharma, the son of the deceased, Bijender, urged for justice. “My mother passed away 11 years ago. My father was living with me and my wife. Nobody should have the misfortune of seeing this day. Usually, the minors are released after six months or so, but police should ensure that that does not happen in this case,” he said.

During questioning, the accused admitted that they had killed the security guard, according to officers, adding that they had removed the original registration number plate of the vehicle to evade arrest. The vehicle was found to be registered in the name of the aunt of the key accused.

Giving details of the alleged altercation that ]preceded the murder, an officer said, “Last month, the key accused, who is a minor, had come to collect rent from one of the rented premises when he met the victim. He asked him if he knew him in a way to show his clout in the area. The victim, who did not know him, refused and the two had a minor altercation… following which the minor developed a grudge.”

Police recovered the Mahindra Bolero Neo and the stick allegedly used in the murder. DCP Singh said that CCTV footage helped establish the sequence of events and confirm that the guard was murdered.

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“A footage revealed that one person got out of a four-wheeler carrying a stick and attacked the chowkidar. The driver then accelerated the vehicle towards the victim and ran him over twice when he tried to escape,” DCP Singh said.

He added that investigators are now probing if Vinay and the key accused were involved in a “similar type of incident” earlier.

“Further investigation in the case is in progress,” the DCP said.