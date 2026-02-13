Peeragarhi flyover murders | ‘Godman’s’ first victim was Rajasthan woman who was killed by husband on his instructions: Police

A self-styled godman, arrested on Wednesday in connection with the triple murder on Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi flyover, never used a smartphone, nor saved any contact to avoid being traced, police said Thursday. They said that Kamruddin alias Baba’s first-known victims were a childless couple from Rajasthan. “The woman was killed by her husband on Baba’s instructions,” an officer said.

The police have found several unsaved contacts from the analogue mobile phone of Baba (72). “He used brick phones and didn’t save any number to avoid being traced. He would memorise the important ones,” an officer said.

Police said though he has so far confessed to his involvement in three cases, there could be more victims. The role of his family members is also being ascertained, officers said.

“He learnt the rituals and practices in 2010 from his ‘master’. Police said that it was also found that in one of the cases registered against him earlier, he allegedly roped in the family members of the victim in the murder plan, by promising them money.

“A team has taken him to Firozabad. The premises of his house and the so-called ‘tantrik den’ will be searched. One of his previous victims was allegedly poisoned inside that house,” another officer said.

Baba was arrested days after the bodies of Randhir Singh (76), Shiv Naresh Singh (47) and Laxmi Devi (40) were found dead inside a car on the flyover on Sunday. He allegedly fed the trio sweets laced with poison and fled with their cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh.

A resident of Firozabad, police said the accused operated a ‘tantric’ centre in Loni and Firozabad. He was remanded in five-day police custody, police said on Wednesday.

The police added that Baba had in May last year also killed two men using the same modus operandi in Makkhanpur, in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad. Police said in that case too he had taken Rs 5 lakh from the victims.

Police said Randhir and Shiv, both property dealers from Najafgarh’s Baprola village, knew each other. Their relatives claimed they had never heard of Laxmi. Laxmi’s family said she was in touch with a ‘godman’. “Her second husband was sick and she thought Baba could help. She told Naresh about Baba,” an officer said.

The accused allegedly convinced them to perform a ‘pooja’, promising financial gain, and asked them to bring Rs 2 lakh in cash, liquor and cold drinks for the ritual. “Laxmi and Naresh introduced him to Baba,” the officer added.

On the day of the incident, they met him and went to Peeragarhi as they wanted to carry out the ritual at their choice of place, police said.

“He prepared laddoos laced with poison and accompanied the three in their car. During the journey, he allegedly persuaded them to consume liquor, cold drinks and sweets. After they lost consciousness, he allegedly took the cash and fled,” said DCP (Outer Delhi) Sachin Sharma.

In the 2025 case too, police said, Baba fed the victims — identified as Ram Nath and Puran — sweets laced with poison. Nath’s brother Ram Singh had filed a police complaint, alleging that it was the Baba who had coaxed the victims to “commit suicide”, said officers. As per the FIR filed in the case on May 13 last year, Baba had taken money from Nath and his relative multiple times.

“On May 8, Kamruddin called my brother Ram Nath and Puran to his house. He convinced them that through special rituals he would help recover a large amount of hidden wealth. He told them to trust him and follow his instructions. During these rituals, he allegedly gave them some poisonous substance and instigated them to commit suicide,” Singh stated in the FIR.

“Ram Nath and Puran stayed at his house the whole day for these rituals. While searching for them, Puran’s brother Surendra and Ram Nath’s son Atraraj Singh went to Kamruddin’s house…Kamruddin was performing rituals… Surendra and Atraraj tried to take Ram Nath and Puran back with them, but he (Kamruddin) did not allow them and they came back home,” the FIR also stated.

On May 9, Nath and Puran’s bodies were found, police said.

“Near the bodies were two glasses, liquor, lemon, and other items. My brother’s motorcycle was also found there,” Nath’s brother claimed in the FIR.

In the Rajasthan case, the woman had gone missing in February 2014, police said, adding that her body was later discovered in a drain.