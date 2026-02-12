Peeragarhi flyover murders: Baba who served ‘poisoned sweets’ before fleeing with cash, was earlier arrested for two murders, say cops

It was on Sunday morning that the bodies of Randhir Singh (76), Shiv Naresh Singh (47) and Laxmi Devi (40) were discovered in the car.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 11:04 AM IST
Peeragarhi flyover murderOn May 9, Nath and Puran’s bodies were found near a closed glass factory, police said. (Express photo)
Days after two men and a woman were found dead in a car on Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi flyover, a self-styled godman was arrested in connection with the case Wednesday, police said. They said the accused, Kamruddin alias ‘Baba’, allegedly fed the trio sweets laced with poison and fled with their cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh.

The police added that Baba had in May last year killed two men using the same modus operandi in Makkhanpur, in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad. Police said in that case too he had promised he had taken Rs 5 lakh from the victims.

A resident of Firozabad, police said the accused operated a ‘tantric’ centre in Loni and Firozabad. He has been remanded in five-day police custody, they said.

Randhir and Shiv, both property dealers from Najafgarh’s Baprola village, knew each other. Their relatives claimed they had never heard of Laxmi. Laxmi’s family said she was in touch with a ‘godman’. “Her second husband was sick and she thought Baba could help. She told Naresh about Baba,” an officer said.

The accused allegedly convinced them to perform a ‘pooja’, promising financial gain, and asked them to bring Rs 2 lakh in cash, liquor and cold drinks for the ritual. “Laxmi and Naresh introduced him to Baba. In the last couple of months they met him four times,” the officer added.

On the day of the incident, they met him and went to Peeragarhi as they wanted to carry out the ritual at their choice of place, police said.

“He prepared laddoos laced with poison and accompanied the three in their car. During the journey, he allegedly persuaded them to consume liquor, cold drinks and sweets. After they lost consciousness, he allegedly took the cash and fled,” said DCP (Outer Delhi) Sachin Sharma.

In the 2025 case too, police said, Baba fed the victims — identified as Ram Nath and Puran — sweets laced with poison. Nath’s younger brother Ram Singh had filed a police complaint, alleging that it was the Baba who had coaxed the victims to “commit suicide”, said officers. As per the FIR filed in the case on May 13 last year, Baba had taken money from Nath and his relative multiple times.

“On May 8, Kamruddin called my brother Ram Nath and Puran to his house. He convinced them that through special rituals he would help recover a large amount of hidden wealth. He told them to trust him and follow his instructions. During these rituals, he allegedly gave them some poisonous substance and instigated them to commit suicide,” Singh stated in the FIR.

“Ram Nath and Puran stayed at his house the whole day for these rituals. While searching for them, Puran’s brother Surendra and Ram Nath’s son Atraraj Singh went to Kamruddin’s house…Kamruddin was performing rituals… Surendra and Atraraj tried to take Ram Nath and Puran back with them, but he (Kamruddin) did not allow them and they came back home,” the FIR also stated.
On May 9, Nath and Puran’s bodies were found near a closed glass factory, police said.

“Near the bodies were two glasses, liquor, lemon, and other items. My brother’s motorcycle was also found there,” Nath’s brother claimed in the FIR.

In February 2014, a woman went missing in Rajasthan. Her body was later discovered dead in a drain. Police said that Baba and two others were named as accused in the case. It was later found that the woman was strangled, officers added.

According to the FIR, the woman, aged 40, was allegedly harassed and abused by her husband and his family members, police said. She was allegedly beaten, humiliated and threatened with death, police added. Officers said that it was also found that she was assaulted and later found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Baba is married and has seven kids, police said.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
