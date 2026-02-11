Delhi flyover deaths: Self-styled godman arrested, fed three victims ‘poisoned’ laddus

Police personnel investigation at the site where 3 dead bodies found inside a car at the Peeragarhi flyover, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

A self-styled godman was arrested in connection with the murders of two men and a woman, who were found dead in a car on Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi flyover on Sunday.

Police said he was in the car with the trio, allegedly fed them some “poisoned” laddus and fled with Rs 2 lakh.

Police had flagged his alleged criminal antecedents, links to earlier unexplained deaths and his role in bringing the three together on the day they died by reportedly promising them quick money with the help of occult practices and tantrik rituals.

According to a senior police officer, the self-styled godman had met Randhir Singh (76), Shiv Naresh Singh (47), and Laxmi Devi (40) before their bodies were discovered on Sunday. He sat on the front seat of the car that belonged to Randhir, police said, citing CCTV camera footage.