Delhi flyover deaths: Self-styled godman arrested, fed three victims ‘poisoned’ laddus

Even as preliminary probe suggested possibility of a suicide pact, police probed the murder angle after families rejected claims of suicide.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 01:01 PM IST
Police personnel investigation at the site where 3 dead bodies found inside a car at the Peeragarhi flyover, in New Delhi on Sunday.
A self-styled godman was arrested in connection with the murders of two men and a woman, who were found dead in a car on Outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi flyover on Sunday.

Police said he was in the car with the trio, allegedly fed them some “poisoned” laddus and fled with Rs 2 lakh.

Police had flagged his alleged criminal antecedents, links to earlier unexplained deaths and his role in bringing the three together on the day they died by reportedly promising them quick money with the help of occult practices and tantrik rituals.

According to a senior police officer, the self-styled godman had met Randhir Singh (76), Shiv Naresh Singh (47), and Laxmi Devi (40) before their bodies were discovered on Sunday. He sat on the front seat of the car that belonged to Randhir, police said, citing CCTV camera footage.

Police said the godman has earlier been named in several cases, but has repeatedly managed to evade legal action due to lack of evidence.

Investigators also pointed out that some of his former clients had died under suspicious circumstances or had gone missing. “He lured people by making promises of quick money, claiming that he could multiply wealth through occult practices and tantrik rituals. He projected himself as someone who could double or even triple money through tantrik methods,” an officer said.

When police discovered bodies, Randhir was found dead in the driver’s seat while Shiv and Laxmi were found motionless in the rear seats. While Randhir and Shiv, both property dealers hailing from Najafgarh’s Baprola village, knew each other, their relatives claimed they had never heard of Laxmi.

Police also found disposable glasses in the car, containing traces of soda mixed with what officers described as “very strong” poison. There were no immediate signs of external injuries on the bodies.

Police said Laxmi and her family knew the godman from before, and she probably introduced him to the two men. It is being suspected that the trio knew him for a year, the officer said.

Further, police said, the godman lives a relatively ordinary life with his family. “He does not wear any distinctive religious attire and blends in easily,” the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and the role of each person involved, police added.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Live Blog
