Pedestrians, motorcyclists bear brunt of fatal accidents

Last year, Delhi saw more than 4,720 road crashes that killed 1,239 people and injured 4,273, a report by the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) has revealed. Pedestrians and motorcyclists continue to be the most vulnerable on the roads as they were involved in 78% of the road fatalities, wherein 504 pedestrians and 472 motorcyclists were killed in accidents.

According to the report, most fatal crashes were reported between 9 pm and midnight and occur in winter. Police have attributed the crashes to low light, drink driving and a spate of commercial vehicles at night. Delhi’s Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, GTK Road and Wazirabad are the most dangerous in terms of accidents and fatalities.

Police said most of the accidents were caused by cars/taxis, and heavy transport vehicles.

However, these only constitute around 26% of the crashes. More than 46% of crashes are caused by “unknown” vehicles. This may indicate the rise of hit-and-run accidents where drivers aren’t identified and caught. Police said there has been an increase because of the non-reporting of accused vehicles and apathy of locals/eyewitnesses at the time of accidents.

The report was released by Delhi Police Chief Sanjay Arora along with senior officers Friday. Among the 1,239 casualties reported in Delhi, most victims were aged between 19 and 25. As many as 40.7% of those killed in road crashes were pedestrians followed by people on two-wheelers, at 38%.

Delhi Police reported that “disobeying traffic rules” and “speeding” are the two major reasons behind road accidents. However, the analysis was reported for only 320 fatal crashes. The cause of the crash for more than 886 fatalities is yet to be clear.

Men aged around 19 to 25 are involved in more than 75% of road accidents. Most victims are males (92%).

Last year, more than 1,092 men and 87 women were killed in road accidents, and most women were aged over 40.

In Delhi, the West district tops the list of districts with the most fatal accidents last year at 187 followed by Northwest, Outer and Southwest districts. Fatal crashes are more likely in areas where there is a melange of vulnerable road users and heavy and high-speed vehicles.

Poor road engineering, light conditions, weather, unguarded civil work, slippery roads and encroachments add to the number of accidents in Delhi, police said.