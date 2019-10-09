Pedestrianisation Project in Delhi: At Market No vehicles allowed, Krishna Nagar sports new look

People eating snacks sitting on benches, children playing and people moving from one shop to another without having to navigate the spaces between parked motorbikes and cars — the Krishna Nagar market wore a fresh look Tuesday.

The second day of the five-day pedestrianisation project at the East Delhi market, which remains closed on Monday, saw people coming out with families on the festival, and moving around with relative ease and comfort.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has declared the 1.25-km stretch as a pedestrian zone, with vehicles being denied entry. The project is on trial for five days, after which the civic body aims to declare it a pedestrian market permanently from November 15.

Though the stretch looked visibly clean, the adjacent roads, in Blocks A and C, which were supposed to be one-way for traffic, remained choked as traffic was allowed from both sides.

Market association president Ashok Taneja said, “There are some hiccups, as traffic entered from both sides on the adjacent roads, but it will be sorted in the coming days.”

“The response is good from people coming to our shops; now serious buyers come more,” he said. “We have also got the multi-level parking opened for people.”

The corporation is yet to officially inaugurate the Krishna Nagar multi-level parking but it has, for now, been opened from 9 am to 9 pm for free, till a vendor is decided through the official procedure to run the project, assistant commissioner Aman Rajput said.

If the project is a success, pedestrianisation projects could be launched in the Laxmi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Geeta Colony markets in the coming months.

“The place is especially better for children and the elderly, as they do not have to fear vehicles,” he said.

Pedestrianisation of this market is part of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority’s directive to the three municipal corporations to come up with pilot parking management plans. In South Delhi, a parking plan is being carried out at Lajpat Nagar, and in North Delhi at Kamla Nagar.

East Delhi RWA president B S Vohra said it is a good initiative, but apprehensions remain that people coming to the market might park their vehicle in residential areas nearby.