With pedestrian-only zones, Delhi Master Plan sharpens focus on ‘Right to Walk’

On average, a Delhiite walks just 1.6 km a day. As far as cycling goes, this daily average comes down to 3.6 km, according to the Delhi Master Plan 2047. In its 20-year-vision for the Capital, the plan emphasises on promoting “Right to Walk”, which emerged as a critical talking point following a recent Supreme Court ruling in this regard. The plan renews the focus of authorities on a citywide network of safe, shaded and universally accessible pathways, along with pedestrian-only zones and improved links with public transport.

According to the plan, non-motorised trips — such as walking, cycling and cycle-rickshaws — constitute 42% of the total trips. Expectedly, these trips are taken for a distance of less than 5 km. Of the total non-motorised trips, pedestrians take up 35% of the share while 7% are cycle rickshaw trips. Public transport trips — such as Delhi Metro and buses — constitute 24% of the total trips on average.

However, the plan has also highlighted that the growth of regional centres and the relative ease of accessibility has led to an increase in the average road and public transport trip length from 6 km in 2007 to 10.9 km in 2018.

At 16.7 km, the plan has highlighted Metro’s role in long-distance commutes, while two-wheelers, cars and buses are best utilised for medium distances of 8-14 km, as per the data.

14 plans for “Right to walk”

To encourage people to walk, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has prepared 14 proposals—- these at the implementation stage with the road-owning agencies concerned, according to officials. “These will be integrated with plans for traffic management, Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) and others… Walk Plans for other priority areas are to be prepared in consultation with stakeholders,” said an official, adding that the authority has initially identified 24 priority areas for the preparation of Walk Plans. For road infrastructure overhaul, the plan proposes barrier-free non-motorised transport infrastructure such as footpaths and cycle tracks. Pedestrian zones and cycle crossings are to be provided wherever possible, while pelican crossings — pedestrian-operated, light-controlled road crossings — near schools and markets are proposed to improve safety.

“Traffic-calming measures like Multi-Utility Zones (MUZs) to accommodate street furniture, that is seating, garbage bins, signage, public conveniences such as restrooms, childcare rooms and drinking water, street vendors and kiosks at regular intervals, service lines such as gas pipelines, optical fibre, among others, provision for parking and Public Cycle Sharing (PBS) systems, while ensuring that clear walking space is available for pedestrians,” said the official.

In areas with high pedestrian footfall, including commercial areas, heritage precincts and areas identified for 24×7 economic activity, agencies can identify pedestrian-only zones, the plan has underlined.

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The plan also proposes continuous active-travel networks connecting cultural hubs and other active-travel corridors along roads with a right of way of more than 30 metres, subject to feasibility. Officials said that new developments under land-pooling, transit-oriented development and regeneration schemes will also be treated as Active Travel Areas.

“Cycling along highways, greenways along natural drains and the Yamuna are also proposed as part of the network…Transit stations will be designed with cycle parking and pick-up and drop-off facilities for public and private vehicles, taxis and intermediate public transport,” said officials.

It also talks about the removal of encroachments, illegal parking and unauthorised structures (including religious structures) from footpaths and Non-Motorised Transport lanes, which shall be taken up on priority.

For developing land-pooling areas, the plan separately proposes an incremental public transport network comprising new bus routes, bus rapid transit system (BRTS) and high-speed bus routes. Metro systems may be introduced along specific corridors, while Urban Extension Roads are proposed to function as mass-transit corridors connecting these areas with the rest of Delhi.