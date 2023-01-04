Pedestrian road rage: Delhi man stabbed to death; two, including a minor, held

Delhi Police Tuesday arrested a man and detained a juvenile for allegedly stabbing a pedestrian to death and injuring another following a scuffle over a shoulder bump while walking, officers said.

According to the police, the duo stabbed the deceased, identified as Jitender, on the chest and right thigh, and attacked his friend, identified as Devendra Pandey, on the right knee, before fleeing the spot on January 2.

Police nabbed the accused identified as Akash, 27, and the juvenile from near Zakhira Flyover, after scanning around 70 CCTV cameras.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that the police reached the spot at Patel Nagar after receiving a call around 10.44 pm on January 2. “By then, a Police Control Room (PCR) van had already taken the men to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where the doctors declared Jitender as brought dead. Devendra is receiving treatment,” the officer said.

Devendra, in his statement, said that around 10 pm when he and his neighbour Jitender were roaming in the locality, two unidentified persons intercepted them, stabbed them, and fled the spot. The police have registered a case for murder under the Indian Penal Code.

During interrogation, the accused persons said that they were passing through a street in the locality and had bumped their shoulders with the victims, which had led to a heated argument between them, the DCP said.