Peak power demand touches all-time high in Delhi

From 2 MW in 1905 to 6,651 MW on Friday — Delhi’s peak power consumption has come a long way. The demand of 6,651 MW, clocked at 3.36 pm on Friday afternoon, was an all-time high for the capital, surpassing the demand of Mumbai and Chennai put together, officials said.

According to records of the State Load Despatch Centre, on Thursday, demand had peaked at 6,417 MW at 3.33 pm. The upward trend is likely to persist and it is a matter of time before the demand reaches 7,000 MW, discoms said.

This year the peak power demand has crossed 6,000 MW eight times already. In 2017 and 2016, the demand had crossed the 6,000 MW mark only twice.

According to data shared by BSES, the capital’s power demand was 27 MW in 1947. In 1981, it breached the 500 MW mark; the 1,000 MW mark in 1992; and the 2,000 MW mark in 1997. In 2003, the peak demand reached 3,000 MW; 4,000 MW in 2008; 5,000 MW in 2011 and crossed the 6,000 MW mark in 2016.

“Peak power demand in BRPL area of South and West Delhi, which had reached 2,745 MW during the summers of 2017, is expected to cross 2,880 MW this year. In BYPL area of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand which had reached 1,469 MW last year, is expected to touch around 1,670 MW,” a BSES statement said.

To meet the demand, Delhi has power purchase agreements and banking arrangements with Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu as well as Bhutan.

BSES discoms, Rajdhani and Yamuna, will get up to 665 MW of power through banking arrangements.

The Tata Power DDL, which supplies to north and northwest Delhi, expects peak demand to touch 1,850 MW saying it has prior arrangements of meeting upto 2,200 MW power demand.

