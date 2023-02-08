Mehbooba protests against J&K anti-encroachment drive in Delhi; detained

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was Wednesday detained by the Delhi Police while protesting in the national capital against the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s anti-encroachment drive in the Union Territory.

#WATCH | PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti detained by police during a protest in Delhi against J&K administration’s anti-encroachment drive in the UT pic.twitter.com/3zovCMzxaT — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

Criticising the anti-encroachment drive, the PDP said last week that “the BJP’s lotus seems to have been replaced by a bulldozer”, adding that it might add to the people’s fears about the government’s “intent to alter our demography by dispossessing the locals and incentivising outside settlers to take their place”.

Leaders of the PDP, National Conference, People’s Conference and CPI(M) on Monday criticised the J&K administration over its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and also questioned the legal backing for this “insensitive” move.

As of February 6, the Jammu and Kashmir administration claimed to have retrieved 15 lakh kanals or 1.87 lakh acres of state and ‘ghacharai (grazing)’ land across the Union Territory from the anti-encroachment drive. The land retrieved included those in possession of several senior leaders across parties. Of the 15 lakh kanals retrieved, almost half (7 lakh kanals) is a part of Kashmir. Officials estimate nearly 7 lakh kanals more remain to be cleared. The leaders who have faced action include those belonging to the BJP.