PCR vans should go beyond jurisdiction: Police chief to DCPs

Personnel of the police control room (PCR) vans and multi-purpose vans (MPVs) should not bother about “jurisdiction” while performing their duty, and should go beyond their area concerned; seniors should check the MPVs for how much they travel during patrolling and should conduct surprise calls to check alertness of night staff — these are some of the key points made by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to 15 DCPs, days after 20-year-old Anjali Singh’s body was dragged under a car for over 10 kilometres, The Indian Express has learnt.

A senior police officer said the police chief called a meeting related to the security arrangements for Republic Day 2023 at Delhi Police Headquarters, where he met with all Special CPs, JCPs and DCPs.

“After discussing the security arrangements for Republic Day, he directed all DCPs that they should brief their night patrolling staff, especially MPVs. After attending any call, they should follow the traditional rule of PCR and should not bother about ‘jurisdiction’ while performing their duty and should go beyond their area concerned if there is a need,” an officer said.

Earlier, there was a separate PCR unit, whose staff performed duties separately, apart from the district police. But last year, former Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana integrated the PCR unit with district teams. Around 8,000 personnel from the PCR unit were integrated with district police and all PCR staff were sent to local district police.

After taking charge, Arora formed a team to review the integration of the PCR with police stations, but no decision has been taken to date.

“Arora also asked all DCPs to start checking their MPVs for how much their night patrolling staff travel during the night, and also that staff should not sleep in their MPVs during duty hours. All DCPs should start making surprise calls to check the alertness of night staff and they should also relocate their duty point as per the demand,” an officer said.

An officer said all DCPs concerned have been asked by the PHQ to identify and prepare a list of dark spots in their area concerned, and ascertain additional requirements of CCTV there, especially stretch-wise, apart from the existing presence. “All police staff, who attend calls, especially during night hours, have been asked to be polite and professional with the caller,” the officer added.