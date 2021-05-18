scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
PCM Tripathi, former Express Deputy Resident Editor, no more

Tripathi joined the paper in 1972, when Frank Moraes was editor, and worked there for almost three decades.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 18, 2021 6:36:39 am
PCM Tripathi

PCM Tripathi, former Deputy Resident Editor of The Indian Express, passed away on Monday. He was 74.

Known among his colleagues as a hardworking and conscientious journalist, he headed the paper’s Delhi news desk.

Tripathi, who hailed from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, had been staying with his son in Goa for the last three years, where he was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment.

He is survived by his wife Arunima, daughter Poonam, and son Rahul.

