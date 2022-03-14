‘No harm caused to anyone’: Paytm on Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s arrest

Days after Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm, was arrested and released on bail by Delhi Police for allegedly ramming into a Delhi DCP’s car, the company spokesperson said that there was “no harm caused to any person or property in the said incident”.

According to an FIR filed in connection with the case, a Jaguar Land Rover, allegedly being driven by Sharma, had hit the vehicle of DCP (South district) Benita Mary Jaiker outside The Mother’s International School on Aurobindo Marg. The incident took place on February 22 and the police had lodged an FIR based on a complaint filed by constable Dipak Kumar, the driver of the DCP.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

A Paytm spokesperson said Sunday, “A complaint was filed in connection with an alleged minor motor vehicle incident. There was no harm caused to any person or property in the said incident. Media reports claiming the nature of the arrest are exaggerated, as even the complaint against the vehicle was for a minor offense under a bailable provision of law and requisite legal formalities were completed on the same day.”

While Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa had confirmed that the police had “arrested Sharma, and released him on bail”, DCP Jaiker refused to comment.

Constable Kumar, when contacted, said he was posted with DCP (Jaiker) and had taken her vehicle to a petrol pump at around 8 am. “Constable Pradeep, an operator, was with me when we reached Mother’s International School and found a traffic jam there. I saw a gathering of people dropping their children (to school). I slowed down and asked Pradeep to get down to clear the traffic,” he informed.

He added: “I was waiting when a car came from the side and rammed into my vehicle. It had a Haryana registration, but the person managed to drive away. Our vehicle was damaged and Pradeep asked me to park on the side of the road. We then lodged an FIR at Malviya Nagar police station.”

Sharma was called to the police station, where he was arrested and released on bail.