Paytm ‘extortion’ case: Accused hatched conspiracy to steal data, Noida police files chargesheet

In its chargesheet filed in the alleged Paytm extortion case on Thursday, Noida Police claimed the accused — Sonia Dhawan, former Paytm Vice-President Communications, her husband Rupak Jain, Devendra Kumar and Rohit Chomal — hatched a conspiracy to steal Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar’s personal data and demand Rs 10 crore as alleged extortion money.

Advertising

The four accused have been charged under multiple sections related to theft, extortion, and criminal conspiracy, among other sections of the IPC.

According to Station House Officer (Sector 20) Manoj Pant, “We have been working on the chargesheet since their arrest in October. During our investigation, we found that the four accused met in Delhi. That is when the alleged planning took place. As per our findings, Sonia Dhawan is the alleged mastermind of the entire conspiracy. Devendra took data on behalf of Sonia and Rupak. Chomal was promised a share of the money and, hence, was a part of the extortion circle as well.”

According to police, the chargesheet copy has been submitted in court for further deliberations. On Chomal filing a petition in the Allahabad High Court and being granted a stay for his arrest, police claimed his involvement will be highlighted as per the chargesheet.

Advertising

“We are confident of his role in the conspiracy. We are awaiting the court’s proceedings,” said SHO Pant.

Sonia’s lawyer, meanwhile, dismissed the chargesheet as baseless. “We are yet to obtain a copy and can comment on it only in due time. But from the preliminary analysis, it seems to be without any concrete basis. We will challenge it. It’s simply due process carried out by the police.”