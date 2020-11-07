Pay staff before Diwali: Deputy CM to 3 MCDs

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Accusing the municipal corporations of financial mismanagement and “shameful politics” over salary delay in MCD schools, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia wrote to the mayors of all three corprations claiming that the government has done its part by sending funds due to them.

“The salaries to all MCD school teachers be paid immediately and in any case before Diwali to enable their families to have some meaningful festivities,” he wrote.

Sisodia pointed out that the CAG report on the NCT of Delhi found that unpaid loans worth

Rs 3,814.89 crore were due to the government by the three MCDs as on March 2018, and also wrote that they collectively owe Rs 2,596.32 crore to DJB as arrears.

However, North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said the Delhi government owes money to the corporation. “They owe Rs 13,500 crore to the corporations, out of which Rs 6,550 crore is for North Delhi municipal corporation…,” he said.

“Whether our salaries are pending with the Delhi government or the corporation, our only concern is that they be released immediately,” said North MCD teachers’ association head Ramnivas Solanki.

