Pay delay: GB members, DDU college teachers trade charges

Several teachers of Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) College protested outside the Press Club of India Thursday while a press conference was being held by the five Delhi government representatives on the college’s Governing Body (GB) on the issue of non-payment of salaries since last October.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has given a call for ‘Shut DU’ over non-payment of funds by the Delhi government to the 12 colleges fully funded by it.

The five GB members, however, alleged “mismanagement of funds”, stating that the government had “cleared the third installment dues” for DDU in December 2020 but the college had not paid salaries despite it. They did not field more than a few questions from the media after the press conference, instead finishing in a hurry and leaving.

The government, in a statement, also said: “It seems as if there is an attempt to hide financial irregularities by not submitting utilisation certificates. Delhi government shall conduct an investigation into the same.”

The GB members — Anil Chaudhury, Amrish Tirkha, Sumit Dixit, Rajni Sodhi and Chhote Lal — claimed the college had Rs 22 crore funds in surplus but it was not being used to pay salaries. The teachers and principal, however, alleged that this money was from the student society fund which cannot be used to pay salaries, as per directions of the Delhi HC.

“Even if we were not to include the student society fund in the calculation of surplus funds, the college still has Rs 6.5 crore sitting in its bank account… What is the reason for stashing so much surplus fund under different heads? Is the interest income from the surplus being utilised as a personal kitty by the principal, where expenses are being made without following any norms and without any scrutiny?” said Chaudhary.

Dixit said, “As per our knowledge, the Delhi government has sanctioned the third instalment of grant-in-aid which amounts to Rs 1.95 crore under the salary head and Rs 0.45 crore under the other than salary head… Not only has the college not disbursed salaries from the money they have received, it has failed to submit any utilisation certificate against the same. This non-submission of the utilisation certificate has caused a delay in the Delhi government releasing the fourth instalment for the college.”

Teachers and principal Hem Chand Jain, however, accused the GB members of spreading falsehoods. Anurag Mishra, who teaches Electronics at DDU and has filed a case in the HC, said, “This entire Rs 22 crore is the student society fund which cannot be touched. What these GB members want is that another Rs 7.95 crore, which includes students’ hostel fee, security deposit and infrastructure funds, should be used to pay salaries. But this is prohibited by Executive Council resolutions. Moreover, security deposits need to be returned to students, how can they be spent?”

Staff Association Treasurer Monika Bansal said the GB members were asked to officially recommend that this additional fund be used for paying salaries, if they felt it was right. “But they asked the principal to do it. They don’t want the onus,” she said.

Principal Jain also reiterated the same: “The EC resolution no.57 dated December 8, 2020, makes it very clear that funds collected for students must only be utilised for the purpose for which it was collected. Then how can we pay salaries? The Delhi government should give us grants of Rs 30 crore which are required.”

The government statement, meanwhile, said the “ruckus” was caused by “BJP and RSS goons”.

“Under the rule by which Delhi government funds the 12 DU colleges — Pattern of Assistance — it is clearly stated that the government can only pay colleges on the basis of ‘deficit funding’, that is the total expenditure of the college minus the funds/revenue of the college. If a college has money in their accounts then the funding norms clearly state that the colleges have to first use that money and then any further payment can be made to them… The college cannot accumulate surplus funds, as per the financial norms of Delhi government,” it said.